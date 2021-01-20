R&D 100 winner of the day: DOWSIL EC-6601 electrically conductive adhesive

DOWSIL EC-6601, from Dow Performance Silicones, provides a step-change in performance of electrically conductive adhesives, critical for emerging applications in autonomous driving, cameras and 5G base-station applications. It provides high elongation, superior shielding, strong adhesion, durability and conductive performance. Its unique siloxane matrix, enabled by Dow’s backward integration of raw materials, provides novel electrical and mechanical performance to enable the next generation of electronic devices. Elimination of electronic interference is an increasing challenge as electronics get smaller and faster. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding is critical to enable robust electronic communication and operation of electronic devices. EMI shielding is required to ensure modern electronics do not interfere with each other. DOWSIL EC-6601 provides a unique combination of adhesion, coupled with high elongation, to maintain contact in both compression and tension. The ability to maintain contact in tension opens new design options for OEMs that results in more robust, long-lasting EMI solutions, ultimately providing consumers with increased functionality and improved electronics