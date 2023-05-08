R&D 100 winner of the day: Electrochemical Leach (EC-Leach)

Idaho National Laboratory’s EC-Leach provides a cost-effective, highly efficient, safe, and carbon-free process for solving one of the world’s biggest clean energy challenges: lithium-ion battery recycling. The electrochemical approach provides flexible capacity capabilities that allow it to be used in centralized operational facilities as well as distributed facilities at the point of disposal. It provides the best opportunity to recover valuable materials from batteries after they die. This reduces the demand for mining these materials, which has a major environmental impact and large carbon footprint. Because it is an electrochemical process, it’s driven by electrons, which can be produced from renewable or carbon-free energy sources. Although EC-Leach provides an answer to many challenges, it is remarkable for its technological simplicity. It requires no expensive or hazardous materials, has a low operational cost, and is compatible with any lithium-ion battery chemistry. This technology is outstanding in its ability to meet even the strictest safety standards across the world. Using no hazardous chemicals or high temperatures, it bests any competitive battery recycling process as a pillar of safe operations.