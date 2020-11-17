R&D 100 winner of the day: Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry provides the simplest, fastest, most affordable, precise and comprehensive tool for analyzing electrochemical systems that employ solid electrolytes. Because of its cost and performance advantages, this testing innovation can accelerate development of electrochemical technologies that meet critical global needs, particularly electrical energy storage and conversion (fuel cells, solid-state batteries, electrolyzers), but also carbon capture and use (CO2 electroreduction), freshwater supply (desalination), decarbonization of industrial processes and enhanced medical devices. In fact, the need to analyze solid electrolytes has been increasing dramatically, but no currently available devices fully satisfy this need — making LBNL’s microelectrode cell highly relevant and commercially attractive. Letters of support from scientific instrument suppliers and research companies underscore the demand for the cell’s unparalleled analytical capabilities. These enhanced capabilities stem from the cell’s simplicity, its unique flow-through design and the reproducible and flexible approach to manufacturing it. As the need to develop solid-electrolyte applications increases further, the microelectrode cell’s transformative design principles can continue to facilitate the rigorous scientific analysis underpinning the technological advances.