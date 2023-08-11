R&D 100 winner of the day: Full Field of View Atom Probe Microscope — The Invizo 6000

CAMECA Instruments Inc.’s Invizo 6000 is a high-efficiency, symmetric dual-illumination, deep ultraviolet laser atom probe tomography (APT) microscope providing 3D subnanometer spatial resolution information for all elements. It provides the widest field of view and the fastest data collection rate of any APT system to solve the most challenging materials problems. Nanotechnology is playing an ever-increasing role in the development of a long list of compelling new technologies that will improve our lives including faster, energy-saving computer chips; more fuel-efficient automobiles and airplanes; safer next-generation nuclear reactors; brighter and cheaper LED lights; improved energy conversion and storage devices; and stronger, lighter, and longer-lasting metal alloys. Advances in these areas depend critically on the capability to characterize in 3-D at the atomic scale. The unique capabilities of the Invizo 6000 enable researchers in commercial, academic, and institutional environments to gain new insights into the materials and processes that will be used in to make the world safer, more energy-efficient, and at a lower cost.