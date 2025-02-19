R&D 100 winner of the day: Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads

As cell therapy approvals continue to grow, new technologies and evolutions in cell therapy manufacturing are needed to get these therapies to patients. Despite the promises of the therapy class, many challenges remain within the manufacturing process that can potentially delay getting critical therapies for diseases such as cancer to needing patients. Current hurdles in cell therapy manufacturing include contamination risks, overall efficiency, scalability issues, and higher production costs. The Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads from Thermo Fisher Scientific offer a new, effective way for cell therapy manufacturers to actively detach Dynabeads from a target cell at any point during manufacturing, allowing greater control over the process and consistently delivering target cells with desired characteristics. CTS Detachable Dynabeads help manufacturers alleviate pain points in flexibility, compatibility, and scalability to help bring cell therapy innovations to patients faster.