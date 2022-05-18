R&D 100 winner of the day: Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System

Using the modular Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System, from Thermo Fisher Scientific and Scinogy, for cell processing enables time-consuming processes, such as cell expansion, to be decoupled from rapid processes, such as buffer change and concentration. This improves facility and equipment utilization and reduces the capital investment required. Because it can be used from research through GMP clinical development and commercial manufacturing, it lowers the risk of process delays associated with changing systems. The sterile, closed, single-use kits enable cell processing in grade C clean rooms, leading to cost-effective transfer and scale-out of processes.

The CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation system consists of a compact multipurpose instrument, a sterile single-use kit and intuitive, visual, customizable software. Together they constitute a closed system that offers exceptional cell recovery, flexible input and output volume capability and high throughput. It’s suitable for multiple processes in the cell therapy workflow, including cell separation, concentration, washing, buffer exchange and cryopreservation. The CTS Rotea system will help researchers overcome manufacturing hurdles and bring the benefits of cell therapies to more patients.