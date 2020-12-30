R&D 100 winner of the day: HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution

3D printing has been around for decades, with a lot of hype around its potential but has remained mainly in the prototyping space. The HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution, from HP 3D Printing, brings 3D printing quality and productivity to a level that rivals or can be easily combined with traditional manufacturing. The solution brings together new systems, data intelligence, software, services and materials innovations enabling customers to scale their 3D production and target business growth, or to create completely new business models. Leveraging these innovations, the new solution expands manufacturing predictability with high-quality and optimal-yield of parts at industrial levels of efficiency, accuracy and repeatability; delivers best-in-class economics and productivity for production environments; and provides the increased flexibility, improved uptime, streamlined workflows and simplified fleet management required for factory production settings. New data intelligence, software and services capabilities, including the HP 3D Process Control and HP 3D Center software offerings and the HP 3D Parts Assessment service, enable customers to achieve new heights of operational efficiency, repeatability, identify and optimize production of new 3D applications.