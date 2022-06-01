R&D 100 winner of the day: HSG Thermal Management Pad

Design for thermal management equipped with high frequency electromagnetic (EM) wave shielding ability, HSG series thermal conductive pad, from Nano and Advanced Materials Institute and HFC Industry, based on superparamagnetic nanoparticles induced graphite as thermal conductive fillers, provides 2-4 folds increase in thermal conductivity and outperforming EM wave shielding ability (30-50dB), leading the current product in the market.

HGS is developed by highly abundant and low-cost material, the natural graphite, as the superior thermal conductive fillers. NAMI optimized anisotropic (unidirectional) heat transfer effect is realized by magnetic field-induced material alignment technology with superparamagnetic nanoparticles to induce the graphite giving desired alignment direction in a weak magnetic field, synergic improving the thermal conductivity and EM wave shielding performance.

Tackling the thermal and EM wave shielding in different frequency ranges is an emerging need for the market. HSG can provide a hybrid material solution to tackle EM wave interference together with superior heat transfer effect to cope with the changes for today’s technologically advanced electronics.