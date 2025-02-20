R&D 100 winner of the day: InertiaMeter

As renewable energy sources replace traditional mechanical generators, there is a growing need for accurate and cost-effective inertia monitoring to maintain power system stability. Low inertia in power systems can lead to severe frequency fluctuations, potentially causing blackouts. InertiaMeter, developed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee Knoxville, addresses this challenge by offering real-time inertia monitoring without requiring costly hardware or intrusive signals.

Using existing data from pumped storage hydropower plants, InertiaMeter accurately estimates system inertia, ensuring stability during power disturbances. This innovative tool surpasses competitors by being more cost-effective, non-intrusive, and hardware efficient. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s HydroWIRES initiative, InertiaMeter has proven successful in both the Eastern and Western power grids and shows great potential for global applications.

In addition to monitoring inertia, InertiaMeter includes advanced features such as real-time event detection, accurate frequency response measurements, and a user-friendly platform for operators. Its comprehensive alert system ensures grid stability by identifying issues before they lead to outages.