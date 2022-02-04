R&D 100 winner of the day: Infinitum Electric Air-Core Motor

Infinitum Electric’s Air-Core Motors use lightweight materials and modular design to generate the same power in half the size and weight, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of conventional motors. Infinitum Electric motors offer a fully integrated system: motor, variable frequency drive (VFD) and embedded IoT in a single compact package.

Infinitum Electric developed an axial flux air core permanent magnet electric motor that is lighter, quieter and more efficient than conventional electric motors with the same power rating. Infinitum Electric’s motors are already being introduced in commercial HVAC systems, pumps, consumer appliances and hybrid electric vehicles, but the company’s vision is to make the IE motor the heart of every machine in the world – from vacuum cleaners to electric vehicles and electric airplanes.

IE’s R&D reimagined motors were built around the needs of humankind for the next century with sustainability, noise reduction and ease-of-use in mind.