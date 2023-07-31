R&D 100 winner of the day: Intelligence-Driven Cybersecurity Analytic Platform

Ransomware has ravaged industries all around the world in recent years, no matter if it is manufacturing, technology, or public infrastructure. According to forecasting by cyber research firm Cybersecurity Ventures, ransomware attacks will be launched every 2 seconds on average in 2031 and will cause a global loss of $7.3 trillion. The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced enterprises to pick up the pace of digital transformation. Although the life of the Internet of Everything is convenient, it has also created more cyber security risks, becoming a hotbed for hackers launching ransomware attacks. Traditional cybersecurity solutions no longer provide the ability to prevent potential threats. In response to continuously evolving security challenges and market demand, Ransom Hunter, from Cybersecurity Technology Institute and Institute for Information Industry, comprehensively integrates AI reverse analysis technology, virus pattern analysis and comparison technology, and threat behavior trajectory estimation technology. It specializes in providing file security ransomware detection and has built a one-stop ransomware detection service platform to remain aware of comprehensive file information to effectively prevent the occurrence of ransomware threats.