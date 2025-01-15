Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and Advent Technologies collaborated to develop Ion Pair membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) for fuel cell-powered heavy-duty vehicles. This technology aims to improve fuel cell performance, rated power, and durability. As part of the collaboration, Advent Technologies licensed patents from LANL and established a fuel cell research, development, and manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. The Ion Pair technology addresses challenges in heavy-duty vehicle electrification, where batteries face limitations and conventional fuel cells may not meet power requirements. The reported advantages of Ion Pair technology include a wider operating temperature range, increased power generation, greater tolerance for hydrogen fuel impurities, and a simplified design that may reduce costs compared to conventional fuel cells with similar power output.