Stem cell therapy shows promise in healing damaged tissues, yet existing scaffolds often do not replicate the natural flexibility of human tissue. This can result in cell detachment, death, and even secondary injury during recovery.

Researchers at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, along with co-developers from the MIT Department of Mechanical Engineering, have created a new type of scaffold that overcomes this limitation. The scaffold, constructed from bioabsorbable knitted yarns, such as polyglycolic acid (PGA) and polylactic acid (PLA), can be customized to match the biomechanical properties of various tissue types. This innovative design enables the scaffold to “uncrimp” instead of stretching, which helps prevent cell damage during movement.

Tests have shown that these knitted scaffolds maintain a high cell survival rate even under significant strain, exceeding the performance of traditional scaffolds made from similar materials. This innovation holds promise for enhancing the effectiveness of stem cell therapy, allowing for more robust healing and faster recovery.