R&D 100 winner of the day: Keyence 3D Optical Profiler with Rotational Unit

Unlike traditional optical profiling systems that are hard to use and have material restrictions due to low dynamic range, the VR-6000, from Keyence Corporation of America, offers a simple place-and-press interface partnered with HDR scanning to capture highly accurate data, even on glossy or matte surfaces. The HDR algorithm automatically determines optimum lighting conditions, adjusting brightness and focus, to offer a dynamic range that is one thousand times greater than conventional systems. Now any user, regardless of experience level, can obtain accurate and repeatable data on any type of material. In addition, entire surfaces can be scanned in as little as 1 second, leading to quicker turnaround times and overall improvements in prototype development and inspections. Users can quickly perform pass/fail inspections and can accurately compare data to a CAD file or other part scans. This system leads the way in this market with its ability to solve measurement applications in nearly all industries from small medical devices to larger electronics and aerospace components.