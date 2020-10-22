R&D 100 winner of the day: Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform

5G’s success relies on the availability of quality mobile devices. Keysight Technologies’ Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform is a software-defined test platform that emulates a real network for engineers to validate and test 5G device performance. It combines the most advanced RF and digital hardware with world-class software for chipset/device makers, network operators and test laboratories to meet standards, regulations, and operator requirements. The platform has enabled device makers to produce 200+ 5G devices. It has played an essential role in accelerating innovation for 5G chipsets and devices. The Protocol R&D Toolset accelerates device development from pre-silicon to performance optimization. The conformance and carrier acceptance toolsets accelerate device certification and device availability on operator networks. These solutions offer more than 600 validated test cases – the highest number available on the market. Such breadth is essential to address the wide range of use cases for 5G.