R&D 100 winner of the day: Low voltage air circuit breakers

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.’s Low voltage air circuit breakers guarantee the safety of electric power distribution systems such as those in buildings or factories. It is the first circuit breaker in the industry that realizes open/close operation using electro-magnetic solenoids. This leads to significant energy and labor saving while maintaining excellent economic efficiency.

Under the Paris Agreement, energy conservation efforts are being vigorously promoted. The electric power consumption of the motor is said to be a major contributor. To reduce this consumption, Mitsubishi has developed a new technology for increasing the force of electro-magnetic solenoids and enabling the replacement of the combination of motors and springs (electric springs) by the solenoids in areas that require instantaneous high-power. The first example applied is the low voltage air circuit breaker. This dramatically reduces energy consumption by eliminating inrush current and drastically reducing electric power supply time.

Furthermore, the new technology is so versatile that it will surely become the standard high-power technology for solenoids, and by applying it to other products, it can greatly contribute to energy conservation around the world.