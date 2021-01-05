R&D 100 winner of the day: M2R2 CLLBC Multimode Radioisotope Identification Detector (RIID)

The M2R2 CLLBC Multimode Radioisotope Identification Detector (RIID), from the Kromek Group, is the first product of its kind incorporating the dual-mode, gamma-neutron sensitive CLLBC crystal. This next-generation material, developed by RMD, previously won this award and this is the first instrument to move the technology from material to product. The M2R2 is an all-in-one, high-performance medium resolution RIID, designed for full ANSI 42.34 compliance and DNDO Technical Capability Standard compliance beyond anything currently available for SNM identification. The device is integrated into Military Standards, suitable for a wide variety of applications; from commercial security to DHS programs, to DoD operations for search, identification and characterization of radioactive materials in support of countering nuclear threats and mitigating human exposure to radioactivity. By leveraging new detection technologies and the world-leading PCS algorithm, the device introduces new features such as continuous isotope ID, while maintaining a small form factor and weight and a low lifetime operational cost. The longevity and stability of the kit ensures minimal disruption in both commercial and military operations.