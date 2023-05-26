R&D 100 winner of the day: MAINCOTE HG-300 Emulsion for high performance one component metal protective coatings

There is a strong environmental driver for metal coatings transition from SB to WB systems. Although WB coatings have been successful in many applications, the use of WB coatings in more demanding environments with “medium corrosivity” have encountered notable challenges. After years of careful innovation, Dow Inc.’s MAINCOTE HG-300 Emulsion was developed with a distinct polymer composition and morphological design to address several often-competing challenges. It has been proven to offer top class corrosion resistance among all industrial acrylate latexes and has become a performance benchmark after one year in the industry. Critically, this technology also facilitates a more sustainable solution to effectively reduce by >80% VOC, minimize the use of heavy metal ion catalyst and Bisphenol A, and improve the surface dry time from 24 hours to 1 hour. This technology facilitates the critical transition away from solvent-borne coatings without compromises.