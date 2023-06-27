R&D 100 winner of the day: MaizeCare Clarity Polymer: A Sustainable, Superior Polymer for Clear Hair Styling Gels

MaizeCare Clarity Polymer is Dow’s next generation, 100% bioderived, made from non-GMO corn starch and readily biodegradable hair styling polymer, with excellent clarity in water-based formulas. The diversity of hair types demands high-performance hair care products that create and maintain the best style. Many synthetic polymers have been developed, aiming for better performance. However, these hair care products go down the drain, and their inability to biodegrade creates persistent environmental pollutants. Dow developed MaizeCare Clarity Polymer to overcome the ecotoxicity and biodegradability problems with synthetic products without sacrificing performance. MaizeCare Clarity Polymer acts as a film-former and styling aid. Its broad formulation compatibility allows formulators to create clear styling aid compositions with superior hold and humidity resistance compared to synthetic fixatives like polyvinylpyrrolidone. The hair care industry can now meet consumer needs for a sustainable solution for hair styling applications while at the same time providing them with the performance they desire.