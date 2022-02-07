R&D 100 winner of the day: Multi-functional Sorbent Technology (MUST)

Multi-functional Sorbent Technology (MUST), from Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), Somerset International and The Dow Chemical Company, is a game-changing suite of sorbents that remove cationic (positively charged) and oxygen-containing anionic (negatively charged) heavy metals from aqueous and nonaqueous sources. Such versatility and low cost make MUST highly effective to clean contaminated waterways and remove metals from electronic and pharmaceutical production processes.

The novel suite of MUST products offers a practical, affordable and green approach to recover critical materials (aluminum, cobalt, rare earth elements and others) and removes selenium, lead and other heavy metals that contaminate precious water supplies all across America — a threat that jeopardizes the health of millions of people, wildlife and our ecosystems. MUST has the added advantage of being regenerable and reusable, providing a recycling aspect that reduces waste, improves costs and makes it accessible to consumers and industries, including those specializing in water treatment (Somerset International) and others who plan pharmaceutical and electronic applications (Dow Chemical).