With co-developer Lenzing Plastics, DuPont de Nemours has created Tyvek Trifecta, an inventive new building wrap that improves fire safety and building performance. It combines three key functions — non-combustibility, weather resistance, and vapor permeability — into a single, durable, and reliable solution.

Tyvek Trifecta, designed for residential, commercial, and mixed-use buildings, is particularly well-suited for high-rise and higher-risk structures, where fire safety and occupant protection are vital. It meets stringent fire safety requirements, meaning it does not contribute to fire spread and produces minimal smoke.

The product’s unique features surpass minimum regulatory requirements, providing advanced weatherproofing performance, energy efficiency, and water, wind, snow, and dust resistance.

Tyvek Trifecta’s wider width and lighter weight simplify installation, saving time and money. Its inherent UV resistance and 25-year warranty provide long-term durability and reliability, ensuring a sustainable and future-proof building envelope.