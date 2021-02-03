R&D 100 winner of the day: Overspray free paint application

The EcoPaintJet overspray-free paint applicator, invented by plant-engineering firm Dürr, plus novel decorcoat paint from PPG (the second color applied), represents the world’s first implementation of precision application of automotive coatings. The innovative overspray-free paint application process eliminates all overspray from the paint application process, maintains crisp edges after being applied and meets all automotive performance requirements to make precision applications for high-performance applications a reality. The process eliminates the need for masking. This saves 50 min per car when performing a process as simple as painting the roof a different color from the car body. While the first commercial use is in the auto industry, research is underway to bring the technology to the aerospace industry where significant manufacturing time is spent in the intricate masking required to produce the detailed and colorful livery on fleet aircraft. Other industrial applications where two colors are common can benefit, such as motorcycles, garage doors, trains and buses. One day, complete cars may be painted using this technology to eliminate energy-intensive air handling processes from automotive manufacturing.