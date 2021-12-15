R&D 100 winner of the day: PhotoCube

The PhotoCube, from ThalesNano and ComInnex, is a multi-wavelength benchtop photoreactor designed for advanced photochemical reactions. Various configurations can be applied to a diverse set of batch, flow and stop-flow photochemical reactions. Options for multicolor and UV LEDs enable you to apply up to 7 wavelengths, in addition to white, even simultaneously. The combination of batch and flow applications in one instrument is unique in the market.

Photochemistry is a branch of chemistry which utilizes UV or visible light to promote chemical reactions (to break or construct new chemical bonds). It allows (organic) chemists and researchers to perform photochemical transformations by subjecting reaction mixtures to UV and/or visible light irradiation under a diverse set of regulated batch and flow conditions (wavelength, intensity, time, temperature).

Historically, synthetic organic photochemistry has provided an extremely powerful method for the conversion of simple substrates into often complex products. In a modern context, as organic photochemistry uses no reagents or catalysts, it is one of the key technologies for clean synthesis.