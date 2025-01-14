Weather forecasts are essential for national safety, economic performance, and environmental management. Aircraft-derived observations (ADOs) are especially valuable, offering more impactful data for weather models than traditional sources like ground stations or satellites. ADOs help estimate current atmospheric conditions to help generate accurate forecasts. However, the current NOAA system, MDCRS, is installed on only a small percentage of aircraft, limiting the resolution and timeliness of the data. To address this gap, MIT Lincoln Laboratory developed the Portable Aircraft Derived Weather Observation System (PADWOS), which significantly increases atmospheric observation data using Mode S Enhanced Surveillance transponders found on a more extensive range of aircraft. PADWOS gathers real-time data at lower altitudes and in data-sparse regions, improving weather forecast accuracy and enabling better decision support for air traffic controllers and aviation operations.