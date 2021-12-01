R&D 100 winner of the day: Portable EnGineered Analytic Sensor with aUtomated Sampling (PEGASUS)

Los Alamos National Laboratory’s PEGASUS is a portable, ruggedized and simple-to-operate biosensor that detects a variety of important and biochemically disparate markers, including bacterial signatures, viral genetic material, toxins, and potential biothreat agents in less than 30 minutes. PEGASUS detects biomarkers from an array of environmental samples, bodily fluids, food supplies and more.

Biochemical analytical tools, diagnostics and highly trained laboratory personnel are not always readily available in resource-poor or remote areas. The lack of resources or the complexity of a sample should not limit our ability to respond to a biological event.

The system is simple to operate, uses a phone application for readout, and does not require highly trained personnel. It is packaged into a durable briefcase that includes nearly everything needed to perform assays in the field. Because the user-friendly, integrated system can run on a battery pack, PEGASUS makes laboratory-quality biological detection accessible to anyone, anywhere. It will lead to improved preparedness and response to biological risks across the world.