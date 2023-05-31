R&D 100 winner of the day: PPG COPPER ARMOR Anti-Viral and Anti-Bacterial Paint

PPG COPPER ARMOR is an antimicrobial paint that uses Corning Guardiant copper technology, a biocide comprised of copper glass ceramic particles, to continuously kill viruses and bacteria on the painted surface, including Staph, MRSA, E Coli, and COVID-19, within two hours of exposure for up to five years. The product is low-odor and has zero volatile organic compounds — provides mold and mildew resistance to surfaces. Available in eggshell and semi-gloss, Copper Armor can be tinted to more than 600 colors from the PPG paint palette. Protecting our surroundings from harmful viruses and bacteria is a challenge that unfortunately will be ever-present. Introduced in 2021, COPPER ARMOR, is the first virus-killing paint available in the U.S. The product eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on the painted surface. As a relatively cost-effective solution that’s easy-to-apply and readily available across the country, PPG is providing an extra barrier of protection on surroundings and interior surfaces — benefitting property managers and the everyday consumer alike — with this new breakthrough technology.