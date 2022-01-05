R&D 100 Winner of the Day: PPG ENVIROCRON Extreme Protection Thermally Conductive Dielectric Powder Coatings

PPG has pioneered dielectric powder for electric vehicles to enhance their safety. ENVIROCRON Extreme Protection Thermally Conductive Dielectric Powder Coating is engineered to provide thermal conductivity in a dielectric material to enhance safety and performance. Used instead of film and/or tape solutions, this product supports high throughput and automated application.

ENVIROCRON enables electric vehicle manufacturers to operate at the high level of automation and high-yields necessary to support the rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption. The powder coatings offer excellent electrical insulation performance and durability for long-term battery safety and thermal conductivity to enhance cooling efficiency.

The powder coatings are resistant to moisture ingress, creep and chemicals including Li-ion battery electrolytes. They are solvent-free for essentially zero air emissions during cure and generate almost no waste during application. And they are easy to automate for high-volume/high-yield manufacturing

PPG’s dielectric powder team dedicated significant thought and effort into overcoming technical challenges to deliver a new-to-market product that incorporates multiple critical functionalities into one robust and scalable product platform.