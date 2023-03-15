Continue to Site

R&D 100 winner of the day: Quick-Release Binder for Recyclable Batteries

(a) Synthesis scheme of Quick-Release Binder (DICP) through carboxy-amino ionic interaction between PAA and PEI; (b) Schematic diagram of DICP dissociated in the aqueous sodium hydroxide; (c) Photograph of Quick-Release Binder (DICP) film; (d) and (e) Photographs of DICP film immersed in distilled water (pH=7) for 12h and basic aqueous solution (pH=13) for 1h, respectively; (f) Photograph of DICP film immersed in electrolyte for 12h; (g) and (h) Photograph respectively shows the size of DICP film before and after being immersed in electrolyte 12h.

The Quick-Release Binder, from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Co-developer OnTo Technology, is a fully reversible binder for Li-ion batteries, allowing quick cathode and anode material recovery in aqueous media, for direct recycling. This binder is made of two commercially available low-cost chemicals: polyacrylic acid (PAA) and polyethyleneimine (PEI). Both chemicals can also be recycled and reused. The Quick-Release Binder solves a major challenge of materials recovery for Li-ion battery direct recycling. Li-ion batteries are widely used for electric vehicles and grid storage; therefore, an economical, green recycling process is essential for recycling the spent batteries. The current recycling process, which includes shredding, grinding, and pyrolysis of the materials, is energy intensive and has a large environmental footprint. The Quick-Release Binder eliminates these processes, as well as the production of toxic gases, by using water processes for manufacturing and recycling. All battery components simply dissociate in pH-adjusted water and are easily recovered and reprocessed.

