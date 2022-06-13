R&D 100 winner of the day: RFID Yarn: Overcomer for 5 Major Durability Test

Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI) has developed the world’s first Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) yarn, which makes it full of applicative possibilities. RFID Yarn passes five major durability tests: anti-laundry, anti-acid, anti-alkali, anti-high temperature and anti-roller pressure. TTRI initiated RFID Yarn Technology Industry Alliance, to set up testing standards for newcomers.

To achieve RFID Yarn, the developers used a three-stage packaging technique for protection. antenna design, printing production, flip chip IC packaging and design and production of the fixed chip model. In addition, roll-to-roll design was adopted to double package RFID Yarn to make them thin and long membrane antennas. Finally, waving processing methods, such as false twist and weaving, were used to package the yarn a third time.

Taiwan has many chip factories who have a need for clean-room suits and washing the clean-room suits. TTRI is cooperating with the biggest clean-room suits washing company in Taiwan and a data coding company to code information into RFID Yarn. The next step in this collaboration is to build up the access security system in their RFID Yarn.