R&D 100 winner of the day: Safety & Reliability with Silicone Solutions for Electric Vehicle Thermal Management

Elkem Silicones developed a new syntactic silicone foam that provides reliable thermal and electrical insulation in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This low-density, room-temperature curing foam protects battery cells against propagation and thermal runaway to other cells, and thermal stability to protect against harsh chemical environments. Safety and reliability are critical parameters when designing EV battery packs, and Elkem Silicones has proven battery protection with silicones for thermal management. The temperature affects the performance, reliability, safety, life, and the cost of batteries in HEVs, PHEVs, and EVs. Elkem Silicones’ development of silicone foams with low thermal conductivity coefficient is suitable for thermal insulation of the battery cell to avoid overheat propagation to other cells and the battery pack to limit the impact of extreme environmental temperatures. In addition, these foams have low densities that do not negatively impact total weight and, consequently, energy consumption.