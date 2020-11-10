R&D 100 winner of the day: SeedMeLab – A branded data repository for teams

Data growth and collaboration needs have turned data management into a complex and unpleasant undertaking. Often data lives on a filesystem, its context is in someone's memory and its discussion spread in multiple email chains. This fragmentation curtails data use or reuse, impedes progress and reduces knowledge retention over time. SeedMeLab, developed by San Diego Supercomputer Center, UC San Diego, overcomes these obstacles with a rich data management platform that features an extensible filesystem and API. It enables users to express the data with annotated context along with discussions. Flexible data layout and visualization aid in data presentation and discovery. Custom branding adds a new recognition vector for data and its stakeholder. SeedMeLab unifies data, description, discussion, display and discovery in one spot. This is an innovative way to grapple rising data growth where new tools are essential to harness and share insights from them.