R&D 100 winner of the day: Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB) using hard and soft solid electrolytes

Rising demand for lithium batteries with higher energy density and improved safety requires a paradigm shift in material selection and battery configuration. The most likely successor to the lithium ion battery will be a solid-state battery that uses non-flammable solid electrolytes paired with a lithium metal anode. The construction and composition of Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB), from Berkeley National Laboratory, enables stable cycling of all-solid-state lithium batteries. The non-flammable oxide solid electrolyte composes the main framework, and lithium metal is used as the anode. The cathode and oxide solid electrolyte connect through a soft solid electrolyte that aids ion transport among the components. This is the first truly all-solid-state battery configuration using an oxide solid electrolyte framework with no liquid electrolyte. Paired with high-capacity lithium anode and high capacity LiNixMnyCozO2 cathode, cells can safely double the energy density compared to conventional lithium-ion battery. All electronic devices, electric vehicles and energy storage systems will be safer and longer lasting with the adoption of SLiB technology. Furthermore, all the advantages may come at a competitive price as the production of oxide solid electrolyte scales.