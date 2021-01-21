R&D 100 winner of the day: The Institute for Design of Advanced Energy Systems Integrated Platform (IDAES) PSE Computational Platform

Over the next decade, hundreds of billions of dollars will be invested in new 21st century energy systems and processes that are more dynamic and interconnected than ever before. The Institute for Design of Advanced Energy Systems Integrated Platform (IDAES), developed by U.S. Department of Energy and the National Energy Technology Laboratory, helps companies, technology developers and researchers to model, design and optimize these complex systems, potentially resulting in tens of billions of dollars in savings. As an equation-oriented, optimization-based integrated process modeling platform, IDAES enables rigorous analysis of multi-scale, dynamic processes and operating scenarios to improve efficiency of existing systems and develop next-generation energy systems. IDAES has thousands of downloads and an active, growing global user community from multiple industries. Since its release in March 2019, IDAES has demonstrated significant impacts through its unique capabilities.