R&D 100 winner of the day: The SEED Platform: Decarbonizing Cities Through Robust Data Management

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Co-developer: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Standard Energy Efficiency Data (SEED) Platform enables state and local governments to take immediate action on climate change. Buildings produce one-third of total carbon emissions in the U.S.; yet, with 146 million unique buildings spread across 50 states and D.C., there is no one-size-fits-all solution to reduce these emissions. SEED empowers cities to create solutions that work for them. Like a filing cabinet system, SEED cleans and organizes building data into a format that can be easily displayed, sorted, and analyzed. The intuitive web-based tool enables city leaders to analyze trends and track buildings’ progress over time so they can implement effective carbon-reduction plans. Designed by the nation’s leading building researchers, SEED combines a robust understanding of buildings and energy with advanced data science to give decision-makers the insights they need. Thanks to its free, open-source design, cities can use SEED to launch energy and carbon reduction programs quickly or customize the tool to fit their needs. For hundreds of cities looking to decarbonize, SEED is the right tool at the right time.