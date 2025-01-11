Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer transforms proteomics by enabling rapid and detailed analysis of biological samples. It can identify over 8,000 protein groups from a human cell line digest in just eight minutes, significantly enhancing experimental scale and statistical power.

The instrument integrates three advanced technologies: a high-resolution quadrupole mass filter, the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass analyzer, and the Thermo Scientific Astral mass analyzer. This combination delivers high-resolution, high-quality mass data with exceptional sensitivity and range.

By facilitating faster and more comprehensive biological analysis, the Orbitrap Astral has the potential to accelerate drug discovery and therapeutic development, advance our understanding of complex biological systems, and aid in the creation of new treatments and cures.