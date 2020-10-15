R&D 100 winner of the day: TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination and Evaluation)

TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination and Evaluation), developed by Argonne National Laboratory, is the most comprehensive, generally applicable and thoroughly vetted facility threat assessment tool available today. TIDE provides security professionals with a more effective, efficient and cost-effective way to evaluate threats to facilities, and to identify threat-specific mitigation options. Moreover, TIDE provides a more customized, defensible and repeatable threat assessment that security professionals can use with confidence when making their recommendations to stakeholders. The TIDE solution eliminates the subjective or text-based evaluations of threat often found with other approaches. TIDE ensures that the issue of threat is addressed at the beginning of an assessment process. This allows security professionals to immediately finalize any mitigation recommendations based on likely threats, rather than waiting for a written report, or worse, making their mitigation recommendations prior to arrival of the threat assessment. TIDE ensures that facilities can maximize their security postures with available resources.