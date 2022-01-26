R&D 100 winner of the day: TruTag’s Edible Barcodes

TruTag is the scalable smart medicine solution. Its “edible barcodes,” made of spectrally encoded silica particles, are supplemented by a mobile app that can verify their authenticity, secure the pharmaceutical supply chain and improve patient adherence.

Counterfeit drugs are a major problem for the pharmaceutical industry, both in terms of financial impact and in compromising patient safety. Current traceability and security measures focused at the packaging level are not enough to deter fraud. Not only can packaging-level solutions such as barcodes be easily replicated, but pills can also be readily separated from their packaging and replaced with counterfeits.

By incorporating TruTags, the pill itself effectively becomes a barcode which can be digitally scanned and recorded, providing instant authentication.

By enabling the mass digitization of drugs, TruTag’s solution can be applied to a range of applications including safeguarding drug quality and safety; improving patient engagement; and improving medication adherence.