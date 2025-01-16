R&D 100 winner of the day: UltraSonic Photonics

UltraSonic Photonics, developed by the University of Pittsburg, with help from the National Energy Technology Laboratory and Sensible Photonics, is a sensor system that monitors large-scale infrastructure under stress, offering novel capabilities in detecting potential failures before they occur. The technology uses ultrasonic waves and optical fiber cables to “listen” for changes in the structural integrity of monitored systems, such as pipelines, nuclear canisters, and bridges. By analyzing ultrasonic signals, the system can detect cracks, corrosion, or other forms of degradation that could lead to catastrophic failures.

UltraSonic Photonics combines advanced data analytics with physics-based models and machine-learning algorithms. This enables the system to analyze large amounts of data and identify potential problems with greater accuracy and earlier detection than traditional inspection methods.

It can operate in challenging environments, including high temperatures and radioactive zones, helping to prevent explosions, infrastructure failures, and radioactive leaks. Its simple installation and operation make it a cost-effective solution for ensuring the safety and reliability of critical infrastructure.