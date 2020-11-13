R&D 100 winner of the day: Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer

The Agilent Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer operates using a subset of Raman Spectroscopy known as Spatially Offset Raman Spectroscopy (SORS) which enables users to analyze objects in a variety of containers from amber bottles to multi-layer paper sacks without opening the container. It has been designed from the ground up to be used by pharmaceutical manufacturers to verify the identity of their incoming raw materials, an FDA good manufacturing practice requirement. Vaya enables quick verification of incoming materials directly in the warehouse in the receiving/quarantine area. The ID check by Vaya does not require material sampling or container opening because its ability to see directly through transparent and non-transparent containers. Vaya offers a nondestructive handheld technique that can be used by nontechnical personnel as it delivers an actionable PASS/FAIL answer in seconds. The Vaya Handheld Raman Spectrometer is the next generation of Raman spectroscopy solutions for raw material identification testing.