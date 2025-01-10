In atomic force microscopy (AFM), numerous incremental improvements have been made, yet relatively few new products showcase transformative technologies and capabilities. Asylum Research has been a player in the AFM industry since its founding in 1999. By implementing closed-loop scanning, the MFP-3D AFM (2002) achieved significant advancements in the accuracy of AFM imaging metrology. The Cypher AFM, a 2009 R&D 100 Award winner, was the first commercial high-speed scanning AFM to offer the highest resolution. In 2013, the blueDrive photothermal excitation dramatically enhanced performance. Each of these innovations has reshaped the AFM industry. The introduction of QPDI (Quantitative Phase Dynamic Imaging) on the Vero AFM marks further advancements. The QPDI technology enhances the AFM cantilever motion, improving the accuracy of quantification and measurements. Oxford Instruments Asylum Research claims that the Vero AFM with QPDI technology will redefine AFM measurements across various fields, including piezo and ferroelectrics, 2D materials, quantum materials, and polymers. The Vero AFM was co-developed by the Université de Lyon ENS de Lyon, CNRS, Laboratoire de Physique.