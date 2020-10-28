R&D 100 winner of the day: versatile method for preparing highly effective electro-catalyst for CO2 to chemical conversion

Argonne National Laboratory and Northern Illinois University developed a new versatile method for preparing highly effective electro-catalyst for CO 2 to chemical conversion. At over 90% selectivity under low-voltage, at notably reduced onset potential with remarkable long-term stability, these results represent state-of-the-art performances, outperforming the best-published works in recent literature. Key to this breakthrough technology in electrochemistry is the innovative synthetic method of fabricating atomically dispersed single metal atoms on commercial carbon supports through a novel amalgamated lithium metal (ALM) technique. Most of the catalytic metals, including transition metals, inner transition metals and main group metals, can be made into single atom catalysts over any support materials using this robust method, enabling versatility of producing a wide range of highly efficient electrocatalysts for electrochemical synthesis. The new electrocatalyst is available for licensing through Argonne’s Technology Commercialization and Partnerships (TCP) Division.