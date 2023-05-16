R&D 100 winner of the day: VK-X3000 3D Surface Profiler

The VK-X3000, from Keyence Corporation of America, allows users to capture 3D measurements with sub-nanometer resolution, even on materials that are transparent, matte, or have curved/steep slopes. By incorporating three different measurement methods: focus variation, laser confocal scanning, and white light interferometry, the system enables high-accuracy measurement and analysis to be performed on any target. Because the system was designed to be easy to use, anyone can capture accurate surface data at the click of a button. The VK Series can automatically adjust to the optimum settings and accurately measure profiles, roughness, and film thickness of an entire surface. With versatility at the forefront of the design, the VK-X3000 tackles quality control and research and development applications across a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical devices, wafer processing, and university research. The VK-X3000 is truly an all-in-one device capable of capturing high-magnification images and performing 2D/3D profile measurements, surface roughness, film thickness, and volumetric measurements.