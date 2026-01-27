R&D 100 Winner Spotlight: A closer look at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s trio of R&D 100 wins in 2025

At the R&D 100 gala, we caught up with Annie McKenzie, senior director and general manager of pharma analytics at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “It’s a huge honor for the organization,” McKenzie said, “and really speaks to the impact we want to have, helping our customers make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”
All three products were recognized in the Analytical/Test category, which highlights breakthroughs in instrumentation, imaging, testing systems and life sciences technologies.
