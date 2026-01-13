R&D 100 Winner Spotlight: Smart materials to help prevent hip fracture

Hip fractures remain one of the most serious consequences of falls among older adults, often triggering a cascade of mobility loss and health complications. Researchers at Hong Kong’s Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) developed NuHip to address both the protection gap and the comfort barriers that have limited adoption of traditional hip protectors.

NuHip uses a coral-inspired bicontinuous structure combining two material phases: a shape-memory hard phase that adapts to different body shapes, and a silicone-based soft phase that absorbs impact through microstructure deformation. The result reduces impact forces to below 2,500 newtons, well under the typical hip fracture threshold, while remaining comfortable enough for all-day wear, including in the shower.

A four-person team developed the protector over two years, building on seven years of underlying research into what NAMI calls “Lambda Smart Protection Materials.” The team is now planning trials in nursing homes and hospitals to gather user feedback ahead of commercialization.