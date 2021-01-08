R&D winner of the day: Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 Chromatography Data System

The Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software can be seamlessly scaled from the workstation to global enterprise deployment. Flexibility is also provided by multi-vendor control and support of over 525 different instrument modules. The cloud-based two-click eWorkflow system captures all the unique aspects of a chromatography or MS workflow, and guides the operator through a minimal number of choices. This means productivity is increased and out-of-specification results are decreased. With a range of adaptable workflow templates that can be customized to the laboratory needs, new eWorkflows can be created quickly and easily, facilitating efficient sample analysis. Secure, administrator-controlled user permissions ensure data integrity and compliance with GxP and 21 CFR Part 11. This makes it easier than ever to keep up with ever-evolving standards and regulations. Simple standardization across your systems reduces administrative costs, while adding to laboratory efficiency gains, meeting the needs of both laboratory scientists and IT experts.