R&D World announces new Professional Awards as part of R&D 100

In 2023, as the R&D 100 Awards program embarks on its 61st annual honors, the competition is being expanded to include a slate of Professional Awards. These new awards are aimed at recognizing outstanding individuals and teams who make a difference in research and development organizations across the globe — whether working in corporate, academic, or government institutions.

“We’re asked every year about whether there are individual awards given,” said Paul J. Heney, VP, Editorial Director for R&D World, and chair of the R&D 100 Awards program. “Our team thought long and hard about what categories would make the most sense in implementing these kinds of awards, and felt that this was the right time to introduce them. We reached out to those in the industry for feedback and to better understand what was wanted from the research community. Now, we’re truly excited about the five categories, and we think this complements the existing R&D 100 Awards in a natural way.”

The new award categories are focused on individuals and teams — as opposed to the R&D 100 Awards themselves, which spotlight the best in new technology and products. The winners of the Professional Awards will be announced at the same time as the R&D 100 Awards and will be honored at the gala dinner on November 16th, 2023 at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, near San Diego.

Entry fees, late fees, and deadline dates are all identical to the R&D 100 Awards program, for simplicity. Details on the new program, which launches on March 10th, follow:

The R&D 100 Professional Awards



The R&D 100 Professional Awards spotlight individuals and teams from around the world who have advanced the field of research and development — while making a positive impact on their organization and society in general.

General submission requirements

To nominate a person or team for a R&D 100 Professional Award, please submit:

A nomination letter (no more than 800 words).

The candidate’s Curriculum Vitae (up to four pages) or (for team nominees) each team member’s CV (again, up to four pages each).

Up to five secondary letters of support (no more than 400 words each). Secondary letters should focus on different aspects of the candidate(s). For the Leaders awards, at least two secondary letters must be from people who currently report to — or have in the past reported to — the candidate.

One page listing previous personal achievements or honors awarded to the candidate or team.

A high-resolution photo of the candidate or (for team nominations) a group photo or separate photos of all team members.

Note that in determining winners, judges will give the most attention to the past three to five years of candidates’ careers. More than one winner per category may be awarded based on the total number of submissions and the judges’ resulting scoring ranges. Self-nominations are not allowed. Fees and deadline dates for the R&D 100 Professional Awards are the same as the traditional and Special Recognition categories.

R&D Researchers of the Year

The Researchers of the Year award will recognize engineers and scientists doing exceptional work as part of a team or small group. Prospective winners will be evaluated on previous awards and recognitions, volunteer work, mentorship, and other outreach participation.

R&D Leaders of the Year

This award celebrates R&D leaders who have consistently performed exceptional work and successfully managed teams, laboratories, departments, or organizations to reliably deliver scientific and technological achievements. Entrants will be judged on their past performance over the long and short term; how they’ve given back to the industry (through mentoring, volunteer work, or other extra efforts); and feedback from current and prior direct reports and colleagues.

R&D Teams of the Year

This award celebrates R&D teams that have collectively contributed to their fields and consistently demonstrated the ability to leverage members’ different strengths. Teams will be judged on their overall track record of producing technological successes and how well they demonstrate the ability to foster a collaborative environment of mutual respect.

R&D Sustainability Innovators of the Year

The Sustainability Innovators of the Year award honors R&D pacesetters who have helped their organizations prioritize sustainability in their processes and final products. Entrants will exhibit a personal passion for sustainability along with colleague-verified dedication to initiating and upholding these initiatives.

R&D Technicians of the Year

This award celebrates R&D technicians who have consistently performed exceptional work and demonstrated the ability to execute projects in both individual and team settings. Nominees should exemplify professionalism and a dedication to their field; technological achievement where applicable as demonstrated by awards and other recognitions; and support of the industry through mentoring, volunteer work, or other extra efforts. Special consideration will be given to nominees who have come to be indispensable to their organization.

Nominations may be made from March 10th through June 1st at this link: https://rd100.secure-platform.com/a.