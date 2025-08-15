A new smart home hub. A revised Apple TV. A revamped Siri.

Those are just some of the rumored products in Apple’s pipeline. The purported leak, which MacRumors revealed, suggests a significant push into the smart home and AI, domains where the Cupertino, California-based firm once innovated but has arguably fallen behind.

Apple’s software code recently leaked internal identifiers for unreleased hardware, exposing plans across multiple product lines. MacRumors detailed the finds, with other reports confirming key details. These are not official announcements but point to real development based on code evidence and prior rumors.

The leaks highlight chip upgrades. For home devices, a new Apple TV shifts from the A15 to the A17 Pro processor, used in recent iPhones, for better speed, graphics and AI processing in a living-room setup. A refreshed HomePod mini gets an S-series chip, originally from Apple Watches. Displays include a successor to the Apple Studio Display, coded J427, possibly launching in 2026.

The M5 could unify performance across multiple platforms

On mobiles, an iPad mini could gain the A19 Pro chip, while a budget iPad gets the A18, extending high-end iPhone tech to smaller devices. For spatial computing, the next Vision Pro uses an M5 chip, with most recent reports indicating iPad Pro first in fall 2025. Apple Watches stick to incremental tweaks. The M5 could unify performance across MacBooks, iMacs, Mac minis, iPad Pros and Vision Pro.

Connectivity could be shifting to more vertical integration. “Proxima” is Apple’s custom Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip, set for Apple TV and HomePod mini before iPhones, iPads and Macs. It replaces Broadcom parts and may support Wi-Fi 6E or 7. “C2” is a second-gen cellular modem for iPhone 17 and beyond, reducing reliance over time; Apple’s Qualcomm deal runs through March 2027.

These moves matter for R&D: Unified M5 chips ease development for graphics, media and on-device AI across devices. A17 Pro in Apple TV could enable more on-device ML/AI features; Apple TV is listed as supporting Apple Intelligence.

The smart glasses market heats up

When Google first announced Google Glass in 2012, the technology seemed like a potentially powerful platform, but interest in the platform quickly fizzled. But the market may be catching up: industry estimates show smart-glasses shipments jumped 210% in 2024, largely on demand for Ray-Ban Meta glasses; Meta has since added “Meta AI with Vision” and more styles, Amazon continues to sell Echo Frames, Snap plans consumer Spectacles in 2026, and Google, after discontinuing Glass Enterprise in 2023, has hinted AR eyewear could return.

Competitively, this trend aligns with reports of Apple building chips for smart glasses (2026-2027) and AI servers (around 2027), challenging Meta and other smart glasses rivals.

Siri’s much-anticipated upgrade is facing continued delays. The hardware timeline precedes Apple’s delayed Siri overhauls, now reportedly eyed for spring 2026 owing to quality tweaks. Devices could serve as testbeds for AI foundations while software catches up.

While the rumors sometimes end up previewing what is around the corner, the Apple rumor mill frequently gets things wrong.