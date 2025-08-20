The official 2025 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World. This worldwide science and innovation competition, now in its 63rd year, received entries from organizations around the world. This year’s judging panel included industry professionals from across the globe who evaluated breakthrough innovations in technology and science.

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, including primary submitting organizations and co-developing organizations where applicable.

The judging panel, composed of global industry experts, evaluates submissions based on their novelty, impact, and practical applications in fields like materials science, biotechnology, energy, and more. The awards span multiple categories, such as Analytical/Test, IT/Electrical, Mechanical/Materials, Process/Prototyping, and Software/Services, with winners listed alphabetically by submission name. Co-developing organizations are also acknowledged when applicable.

The awards ceremony, set for November 20, 2025, at the Marriott at McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, Arizona, will celebrate these innovations with a formal banquet. This event not only honors the winners but also fosters networking among industry leaders, researchers, and innovators. All Finalist, Winner, and additional logos are available for download here.

2025 R&D 100 Awards overview

ANALYTICAL/TEST

Organization/Developer Product Name Abbott Abbott Liberta RC™ deep brain stimulation (DBS) system Nirrin Technologies Atlas Industrial Technology Research Institute

Co-developers: Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp., Ossaware Biotech Co., Ltd., Taiwan Textile Research Institute Bio-inspired ligament scaffold (BILS) Sandia National Laboratories CHXI–MMT (Colorized Hyperspectral X-Ray Imaging with Multi-Metal Targets) NASA Langley Research Center

Co-developers: RH Technologies, LLC Compact, Self-Aligned Focusing Schlieren System (SAFS) National Atomic Research Institute

Co-developers: Professor Lee Yuan-Chuan, NTUH, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Dolacga Empowers Every Liver Function Decision Sandia National Laboratories Fentanyl Analog Independent Detector (FAID) PHC Corporation, part of PHC Group LiCellMo®, a live cell metabolic pathway analyzer Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Monolithic Telescopes MIT Lincoln Laboratory Quantum Diamond Magnetic Cryomicroscope Quanterix Corporation Simoa® BD-Tau Advantage PLUS Assay Thermo Fisher Scientific SteriSEQ Rapid Sterility Testing Kit MIT Lincoln Laboratory TOSSI: Tactical Optical Spherical Sensor for Interrogating Threats TESCAN Group TESCAN AMBER X 2 Powered by Mistral™ Plasma FIB column BrightSpec The spectraMRR by BrightSpec Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ PlasmidPro Maxi Processor Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer Abbott TriClip™ Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) System Protochips, Inc. Triton AX – In Situ Heating and Cooling Electrochemical Cell for TEM Applied Isotope Technologies, Inc.

Co-developers: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute Two Orders of Magnitude of Sensitivity Improvement for all Mass Spectrometers and Quantitative Dried Blood Cards, Equivalent to Phlebotomy Blood Measurements Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: The Sexton Corporation, NOVO DR Underwater X-ray Imaging System University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory Universal GridEdge Analyzer (UGA) KEYENCE Corporation of America VL-800 Series 3D Scanner CMM with AI

IT/ELECTRICAL

Organization/Developer Product Name Mitsubishi Electric Corporation A motor system for railway vehicles that achieves both low power consumption and resource conservation. Sandia National Laboratories Electro-Optical Sensor (EOS) for High-Energy Environments and Applications University of Pittsburgh

Co-developers: National Energy Technology Laboratory, Sensible Photonics eMission Critical Sensor Los Alamos National Laboratory EpiEarth: Epidemiological & Earth-System Integrated Model for Vector-Borne Disease Risk Prediction Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: BorgWarner, Inc. Rotary Transformer for Brushless and Permanent Magnet–Free Electric Motors Pacific Northwest National Laboratory SHAD-TAGS+: Smallest High-performance Acoustic Devices Transforming Aquatic Global Solutions MIT Lincoln Laboratory WiSPR: Wideband Selective Propagation Radar

MECHANICAL/MATERIALS

Organization/Developer Product Name Savannah River National Laboratory

Co-developers: Silica-X, Inc. Advanced Engineered Cellular Magmatics Axalta Coating Systems Axalta‘s Fast Cure Low Energy Collision Repair Paint System National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Co-developers: Blue Frontier, Inc. Cooler Buildings, Stronger Grid: The World’s First Energy Storing Efficient Air Conditioner Southwest Research Institute

Co-developers: Copeland Copeland Oil-free Centrifugal Compressor Gadolyn, Inc.

Co-developers: Ce-Ri-SS Materials, LLC, DARPA D-DIRECT Direct to Alloy Multi-Component Co-Reduction Technology for Critical Minerals Tata Steel Limited Design and Development of API X65 H for hydrogen transportation. DuPont Personal Protection DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR combines market-leading chemical protection with secondary flame resistance in a durable, lightweight garment for use in multi-hazard environments APh ePower Co., Ltd. Elevator Regenerative Power System General Motors Extreme Fast Charging and Affordable Cell for Electric Vehicles DuPont Water Solutions FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160 Membrane for Wastewater Treatment Oak Ridge National Laboratory Flexible Embedded Phase Change Material Thermal Energy Storage Heat Pump Water Heater SABIC Globally First Intumescent Fire-retardant Long-glass filled PP for Large Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Enclosures Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: Soteria Battery Innovation Group High Energy Density Lithium-Ion Batteries with Extreme Fast Charging Capability Based on Metalized Polymer Current Collectors U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory High Temperature Hydride Moderator Containment Oak Ridge National Laboratory HyPoCap: Oxygen-Rich, Hyperporous Carbon for Revolutionary Energy Storage Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc. Lake Shore Cryotronics Infinite Helium Taiwan Textile Research Institute

Co-developers: Wild Bear Technology Co.,Ltd 、 Carilex Medical Inc.、 Charn Tai Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. Looping Nylon Technique: no virgin material from recycled fiber to recycle membranes Sandia National Laboratories

Co-developers: Partnership with UT-Austin. Scale-up partner is Tetramer Technologies, Inc. Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) Molecules to Resolve Thermal Expansion Problems in Polymers General Motors LLC

Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), The Ohio State University (OSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), ECK Industries Inc (ECK), Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), Northfield Manufacturing, Inc (Northfield), Wolverine Bronze Company ((WBC), International Casting Company (ICC), CWC Textron Company (CWC) Low Mass and High Efficiency (LMHE) Medium-Duty Truck Engine MIT Lincoln Laboratory MAScOT: Modular, Agile, Scalable Optical Terminal Milliken & Company Milliken Assure™ Moisture Barrier Ames National Laboratory

Co-developers: Critical Materials Innovation Hub MnBi-based Rare-Earth-Free Permanent Magnet Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Ltd.

Co-developers: E-nano(Guangdong) Material Technology Co., Ltd Multifunctional Gel-free Binder for high performance batteries with high Ni content cathodes Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: Cummins, Inc. Nano Extreme Temperature (NeXT) Steel: Balancing Thermal Properties, Oxidation Resistance and Extreme High Temperature Strength for Advanced Energy & Manufacturing Applications Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: The University of Utah Next-Gen High-Performance Polyiso Foam Insulation Nano and Advanced Materials Institute NuHip: Body-fitting, Comfortable Hip Protector for Bone Fracture Prevention National Energy Technology Laboratory Plastic Upcycled Synthetic Graphite (PLUS-Graphite) Oak Ridge National Laboratory Recyclable Polyester Thermosets and Reinforced Composites Collagen Matrix, Inc. dba Regenity Biosciences RejuvaKnee™, a novel meniscal repair device The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Repurposing Beverage and Fruit Waste as Biocellulose Fibre and Leather-like Film Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Co-developers: Life Solution Team, Samsung Research Scalable, Energy Efficient CHESS Thin‑Film Thermoelectric Refrigerator Oak Ridge National Laboratory Thermal Energy Storage Systems Including Anisotropic Thermal Conductive Carbon Fibers for Enhancing Thermal Efficiency of Phase Change Materials Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Co-developers: Advanced hCMOS Systems (AHS), Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) Time-Resolved Diffraction for NIF (National Ignition Facility) Torus Inc Torus Spin Flywheel Energy Storage System General Motors Ultra-Robust Silicon All-Solid-State Battery Argonne National Laboratory Ultra-stable and Low-Cost Dual-Gradient Cathode for High-Performance All-Electric Vehicles DuPont Semiconductor Technologies Lithography UV26GNF a non-Fluorine Lithography formulation Vitro Architectural Glass VacuMax™ Vacuum Insulating Glass (VIG) University of Pittsburgh

Co-developers: CorePower Magnetics, NASA Glenn Research Center, Raytheon Technologies VulcanAlloy SINGTEX Group

Co-developers: Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Waterproof and breathable film derived from PET/PU composite and blend waste textiles.

PROCESS/PROTOTYPING

Organization/Developer Product Name Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Co-developers: Taiwan Polymer Material Company AI-WaJe™, an AI-optimized water jet system for producing high-activity rubber powder from waste tires. Oak Ridge National Laboratory BIPHASICS: Point-Source CO2 Capture with Biphasic Solvents MIT Lincoln Laboratory Bumpless Integration of Chiplets to AI-Optimized Fabric National Renewable Energy Laboratory Collective Consensus Control (C3) Wind Farm Optimization Technology Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS): A Game Changer for Sustainable Graphite Production ABLEPRINT Technology Company EvoRTS: Revolutionizing AI-Chip Packaging with Flux and Void Elimination Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: Okuma America Corporation Future Foundries: A Foundational Research Platform for the Integration of Emerging Systems Sandia National Laboratories Hafnia Gate Dielectrics for Energy Conversion Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Co-developers: Purdue University In-air Drop Encapsulation Apparatus (IDEA) National Energy Technology Laboratory MAST-FCC – Microwave-Assisted Solids-to-Fuels & Chemical Conversion Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Co-developers: Stanford University MetaLitho3D: Metaoptics-enabled Large-scale 3D Nanolithography Oak Ridge National Laboratory MF-SSLC: Metal Foam Based Separate Sensible and Latent Cooling Los Alamos National Laboratory Platform to Accelerate Discovery of Tailored Industrial Enzymes (PAD-TIE) West Virginia University

Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory, GE Vernova, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Carpenter Additive SAM+J: Solid-state Additively Manufactured Transition Joints for Extreme Environment Yale University

Co-developers: University of Maryland College Park, University of Connecticut, Princeton University, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, USPlasma, Inc Uniform, ultrahigh-temperature, stable plasma apparatus

SOFTWARE/SERVICES

Organization/Developer Product Name Idaho National Laboratory; Argonne National Laboratory Griffin: A Reactor Physics Tool for Multiphysics Modeling and Simulation of Advanced Nuclear Reactors Siemens Medical Solutions AI Abdomen: Fast, Reliable, and Reproducible Ultrasound Imaging Metal Industries Research & Development Centre AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System Sandia National Laboratories Bleeding Materials & Enclosures Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: General Motors, Electric Power Research Institute, Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII DR-Weld: A High-Performance Digital Reality Simulation Tool of Large-Scale Welding and Additive Manufacturing Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: Hewlett Packard Enterprise ExaDigiT: A Digital Twin Framework for Data Centers NASA Glenn Research Center High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking (HDTN) Network Operations Release MIT Lincoln Laboratory Lincoln Laboratory Radio Frequency Situational Awareness Model Argonne National Laboratory

Co-developers: Massachusetts Institute of Technology OpenMC: A Simulation Toolkit for Next-Generation Nuclear Design Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: National Institute of Standards and Technology PRESTO: Privacy REcommendation and SecuriTy Optimization MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Co-developers: U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command Protected Anti-jam Tactical SATCOM (PATS) Key Management System Prototype Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Co-developers: ZEISS Simurgh: AI-Powered Framework for Fast and Accurate Computed Tomography of Dense and Complex Components Idaho National Laboratory Storm-DEPART (Damage Estimate Prediction and Recovery Tool) Institute for Information Industry VisionSafe Viz.ai, Inc. Viz ICH Plus Uses AI to Accurately Measure Brain Bleeds, Ensuring That Patients Receive the Right Treatment Fast