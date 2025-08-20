Research & Development World

Revealing the 2025 R&D 100 Awards Winners

The official 2025 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World. This worldwide science and innovation competition, now in its 63rd year, received entries from organizations around the world. This year’s judging panel included industry professionals from across the globe who evaluated breakthrough innovations in technology and science.

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, including primary submitting organizations and co-developing organizations where applicable.

The judging panel, composed of global industry experts, evaluates submissions based on their novelty, impact, and practical applications in fields like materials science, biotechnology, energy, and more. The awards span multiple categories, such as Analytical/Test, IT/Electrical, Mechanical/Materials, Process/Prototyping, and Software/Services, with winners listed alphabetically by submission name. Co-developing organizations are also acknowledged when applicable.

The awards ceremony, set for November 20, 2025, at the Marriott at McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, Arizona, will celebrate these innovations with a formal banquet. This event not only honors the winners but also fosters networking among industry leaders, researchers, and innovators. All Finalist, Winner, and additional logos are available for download here.

2025 R&D 100 Awards overview

ANALYTICAL/TEST

Organization/Developer Product Name
Abbott Abbott Liberta RC™ deep brain stimulation (DBS) system
Nirrin Technologies Atlas
Industrial Technology Research Institute
Co-developers: Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp., Ossaware Biotech Co., Ltd., Taiwan Textile Research Institute 		Bio-inspired ligament scaffold (BILS)
Sandia National Laboratories  CHXI–MMT (Colorized Hyperspectral X-Ray Imaging with Multi-Metal Targets)
NASA Langley Research Center
Co-developers: RH Technologies, LLC		 Compact, Self-Aligned Focusing Schlieren System (SAFS)
National Atomic Research Institute
Co-developers: Professor Lee Yuan-Chuan, NTUH, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital		 Dolacga Empowers Every Liver Function Decision
Sandia National Laboratories  Fentanyl Analog Independent Detector (FAID)
PHC Corporation, part of PHC Group LiCellMo®, a live cell metabolic pathway analyzer
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Monolithic Telescopes
MIT Lincoln Laboratory Quantum Diamond Magnetic Cryomicroscope
Quanterix Corporation Simoa® BD-Tau Advantage PLUS Assay
Thermo Fisher Scientific SteriSEQ Rapid Sterility Testing Kit
MIT Lincoln Laboratory TOSSI: Tactical Optical Spherical Sensor for Interrogating Threats
TESCAN Group TESCAN AMBER X 2 Powered by Mistral™ Plasma FIB column
BrightSpec The spectraMRR by BrightSpec
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ PlasmidPro Maxi Processor
Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer
Abbott TriClip™ Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) System
Protochips, Inc. Triton AX – In Situ Heating and Cooling Electrochemical Cell for TEM
Applied Isotope Technologies, Inc.
Co-developers: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute		 Two Orders of Magnitude of Sensitivity Improvement for all Mass Spectrometers and Quantitative Dried Blood Cards, Equivalent to Phlebotomy Blood Measurements
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: The Sexton Corporation, NOVO DR		 Underwater X-ray Imaging System
University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory		 Universal GridEdge Analyzer (UGA)
KEYENCE Corporation of America VL-800 Series 3D Scanner CMM with AI

IT/ELECTRICAL

Organization/Developer Product Name
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation A motor system for railway vehicles that achieves both low power consumption and resource conservation.
Sandia National Laboratories  Electro-Optical Sensor (EOS) for High-Energy Environments and Applications
University of Pittsburgh
Co-developers: National Energy Technology Laboratory, Sensible Photonics		 eMission Critical Sensor
Los Alamos National Laboratory EpiEarth: Epidemiological & Earth-System Integrated Model for Vector-Borne Disease Risk Prediction
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: BorgWarner, Inc.		 Rotary Transformer for Brushless and Permanent Magnet–Free Electric Motors
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory SHAD-TAGS+: Smallest High-performance Acoustic Devices Transforming Aquatic Global Solutions
MIT Lincoln Laboratory WiSPR: Wideband Selective Propagation Radar

MECHANICAL/MATERIALS

Organization/Developer Product Name
Savannah River National Laboratory
Co-developers: Silica-X, Inc.		 Advanced Engineered Cellular Magmatics
Axalta Coating Systems Axalta‘s Fast Cure Low Energy Collision Repair Paint System
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Co-developers: Blue Frontier, Inc.		 Cooler Buildings, Stronger Grid: The World’s First Energy Storing Efficient Air Conditioner
Southwest Research Institute
Co-developers: Copeland		 Copeland Oil-free Centrifugal Compressor
Gadolyn, Inc.
Co-developers: Ce-Ri-SS Materials, LLC, DARPA		 D-DIRECT Direct to Alloy Multi-Component Co-Reduction Technology for Critical Minerals
Tata Steel Limited Design and Development of API X65 H for hydrogen transportation.
DuPont Personal Protection DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR combines market-leading chemical protection with secondary flame resistance in a durable, lightweight garment for use in multi-hazard environments
APh ePower Co., Ltd. Elevator Regenerative Power System
General Motors Extreme Fast Charging and Affordable Cell for Electric Vehicles
DuPont Water Solutions FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160 Membrane for Wastewater Treatment
Oak Ridge National Laboratory Flexible Embedded Phase Change Material Thermal Energy Storage Heat Pump Water Heater
SABIC Globally First Intumescent Fire-retardant Long-glass filled PP for Large Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Enclosures
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Soteria Battery Innovation Group		 High Energy Density Lithium-Ion Batteries with Extreme Fast Charging Capability Based on Metalized Polymer Current Collectors
U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory  High Temperature Hydride Moderator Containment
Oak Ridge National Laboratory HyPoCap: Oxygen-Rich, Hyperporous Carbon for Revolutionary Energy Storage
Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc. Lake Shore Cryotronics Infinite Helium
Taiwan Textile Research Institute 
Co-developers: Wild Bear Technology Co.,Ltd 、 Carilex Medical Inc.、 Charn Tai Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. 		Looping Nylon Technique: no virgin material from recycled fiber to recycle membranes
Sandia National Laboratories 
Co-developers: Partnership with UT-Austin. Scale-up partner is Tetramer Technologies, Inc.		 Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) Molecules to Resolve Thermal Expansion Problems in Polymers
General Motors LLC
Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), The Ohio State University (OSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), ECK Industries Inc (ECK), Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), Northfield Manufacturing, Inc (Northfield), Wolverine Bronze Company ((WBC), International Casting Company (ICC), CWC Textron Company (CWC)		 Low Mass and High Efficiency (LMHE) Medium-Duty Truck Engine
MIT Lincoln Laboratory MAScOT: Modular, Agile, Scalable Optical Terminal
Milliken & Company Milliken Assure™ Moisture Barrier
Ames National Laboratory
Co-developers: Critical Materials Innovation Hub		 MnBi-based Rare-Earth-Free Permanent Magnet
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Ltd.
Co-developers: E-nano(Guangdong) Material Technology Co., Ltd		 Multifunctional Gel-free Binder for high performance batteries with high Ni content cathodes
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Cummins, Inc.		 Nano Extreme Temperature (NeXT) Steel: Balancing Thermal Properties, Oxidation Resistance and Extreme High Temperature Strength for Advanced Energy & Manufacturing Applications
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: The University of Utah		 Next-Gen High-Performance Polyiso Foam Insulation
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute NuHip: Body-fitting, Comfortable Hip Protector for Bone Fracture Prevention
National Energy Technology Laboratory  Plastic Upcycled Synthetic Graphite (PLUS-Graphite)
Oak Ridge National Laboratory Recyclable Polyester Thermosets and Reinforced Composites
Collagen Matrix, Inc. dba Regenity Biosciences RejuvaKnee™, a novel meniscal repair device
The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel Repurposing Beverage and Fruit Waste as Biocellulose Fibre and Leather-like Film
Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Co-developers: Life Solution Team, Samsung Research		 Scalable, Energy Efficient CHESS Thin‑Film Thermoelectric Refrigerator
Oak Ridge National Laboratory Thermal Energy Storage Systems Including Anisotropic Thermal Conductive Carbon Fibers for Enhancing Thermal Efficiency of Phase Change Materials
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Co-developers: Advanced hCMOS Systems (AHS), Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)		 Time-Resolved Diffraction for NIF (National Ignition Facility)
Torus Inc Torus Spin Flywheel Energy Storage System
General Motors Ultra-Robust Silicon All-Solid-State Battery
Argonne National Laboratory Ultra-stable and Low-Cost Dual-Gradient Cathode for High-Performance All-Electric Vehicles
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies Lithography UV26GNF a non-Fluorine Lithography formulation
Vitro Architectural Glass VacuMax™ Vacuum Insulating Glass (VIG)
University of Pittsburgh
Co-developers: CorePower Magnetics, NASA Glenn Research Center, Raytheon Technologies 		VulcanAlloy
SINGTEX Group
Co-developers: Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).		 Waterproof and breathable film derived from PET/PU composite and blend waste textiles.

PROCESS/PROTOTYPING

Organization/Developer Product Name
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Co-developers: Taiwan Polymer Material Company		 AI-WaJe™, an AI-optimized water jet system for producing high-activity rubber powder from waste tires.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory BIPHASICS: Point-Source CO2 Capture with Biphasic Solvents
MIT Lincoln Laboratory Bumpless Integration of Chiplets to AI-Optimized Fabric
National Renewable Energy Laboratory  Collective Consensus Control (C3) Wind Farm Optimization Technology
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Solidion Technology Inc. (STI)		 Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS): A Game Changer for Sustainable Graphite Production
ABLEPRINT Technology Company EvoRTS: Revolutionizing AI-Chip Packaging with Flux and Void Elimination
Oak Ridge National Laboratory 
Co-developers: Okuma America Corporation		 Future Foundries: A Foundational Research Platform for the Integration of Emerging Systems
Sandia National Laboratories  Hafnia Gate Dielectrics for Energy Conversion
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Co-developers: Purdue University		 In-air Drop Encapsulation Apparatus (IDEA)
National Energy Technology Laboratory  MAST-FCC – Microwave-Assisted Solids-to-Fuels & Chemical Conversion
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Co-developers: Stanford University		 MetaLitho3D: Metaoptics-enabled Large-scale 3D Nanolithography
Oak Ridge National Laboratory MF-SSLC: Metal Foam Based Separate Sensible and Latent Cooling
Los Alamos National Laboratory Platform to Accelerate Discovery of Tailored Industrial Enzymes (PAD-TIE)
West Virginia University
Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory, GE Vernova, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Carpenter Additive 		SAM+J: Solid-state Additively Manufactured Transition Joints for Extreme Environment
Yale University
Co-developers: University of Maryland College Park, University of Connecticut, Princeton University, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, USPlasma, Inc 		Uniform, ultrahigh-temperature, stable plasma apparatus

SOFTWARE/SERVICES

Organization/Developer Product Name
Idaho National Laboratory; Argonne National Laboratory  Griffin: A Reactor Physics Tool for Multiphysics Modeling and Simulation of Advanced Nuclear Reactors
Siemens Medical Solutions AI Abdomen: Fast, Reliable, and Reproducible Ultrasound Imaging
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System
Sandia National Laboratories  Bleeding Materials & Enclosures
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: General Motors, Electric Power Research Institute, Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII 		DR-Weld: A High-Performance Digital Reality Simulation Tool of Large-Scale Welding and Additive Manufacturing
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Hewlett Packard Enterprise		 ExaDigiT: A Digital Twin Framework for Data Centers
NASA Glenn Research Center High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking (HDTN) Network Operations Release
MIT Lincoln Laboratory Lincoln Laboratory Radio Frequency Situational Awareness Model
Argonne National Laboratory
Co-developers: Massachusetts Institute of Technology		 OpenMC: A Simulation Toolkit for Next-Generation Nuclear Design
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: National Institute of Standards and Technology		 PRESTO: Privacy REcommendation and SecuriTy Optimization
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Co-developers: U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command 		Protected Anti-jam Tactical SATCOM (PATS) Key Management System Prototype
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: ZEISS		 Simurgh: AI-Powered Framework for Fast and Accurate Computed Tomography of Dense and Complex Components
Idaho National Laboratory Storm-DEPART (Damage Estimate Prediction and Recovery Tool)
Institute for Information Industry VisionSafe
Viz.ai, Inc. Viz ICH Plus Uses AI to Accurately Measure Brain Bleeds, Ensuring That Patients Receive the Right Treatment Fast

Congratulations to all the 2025 R&D 100 Award Winners!

