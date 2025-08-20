The official 2025 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World. This worldwide science and innovation competition, now in its 63rd year, received entries from organizations around the world. This year’s judging panel included industry professionals from across the globe who evaluated breakthrough innovations in technology and science.
The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, including primary submitting organizations and co-developing organizations where applicable.
The judging panel, composed of global industry experts, evaluates submissions based on their novelty, impact, and practical applications in fields like materials science, biotechnology, energy, and more. The awards span multiple categories, such as Analytical/Test, IT/Electrical, Mechanical/Materials, Process/Prototyping, and Software/Services, with winners listed alphabetically by submission name. Co-developing organizations are also acknowledged when applicable.
The awards ceremony, set for November 20, 2025, at the Marriott at McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, Arizona, will celebrate these innovations with a formal banquet. This event not only honors the winners but also fosters networking among industry leaders, researchers, and innovators. All Finalist, Winner, and additional logos are available for download here.
2025 R&D 100 Awards overview
ANALYTICAL/TEST
|Organization/Developer
|Product Name
|Abbott
|Abbott Liberta RC™ deep brain stimulation (DBS) system
|Nirrin Technologies
|Atlas
|Industrial Technology Research Institute
Co-developers: Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp., Ossaware Biotech Co., Ltd., Taiwan Textile Research Institute
|Bio-inspired ligament scaffold (BILS)
|Sandia National Laboratories
|CHXI–MMT (Colorized Hyperspectral X-Ray Imaging with Multi-Metal Targets)
|NASA Langley Research Center
Co-developers: RH Technologies, LLC
|Compact, Self-Aligned Focusing Schlieren System (SAFS)
|National Atomic Research Institute
Co-developers: Professor Lee Yuan-Chuan, NTUH, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
|Dolacga Empowers Every Liver Function Decision
|Sandia National Laboratories
|Fentanyl Analog Independent Detector (FAID)
|PHC Corporation, part of PHC Group
|LiCellMo®, a live cell metabolic pathway analyzer
|Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
|Monolithic Telescopes
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory
|Quantum Diamond Magnetic Cryomicroscope
|Quanterix Corporation
|Simoa® BD-Tau Advantage PLUS Assay
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|SteriSEQ Rapid Sterility Testing Kit
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory
|TOSSI: Tactical Optical Spherical Sensor for Interrogating Threats
|TESCAN Group
|TESCAN AMBER X 2 Powered by Mistral™ Plasma FIB column
|BrightSpec
|The spectraMRR by BrightSpec
|Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ PlasmidPro Maxi Processor
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer
|Abbott
|TriClip™ Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) System
|Protochips, Inc.
|Triton AX – In Situ Heating and Cooling Electrochemical Cell for TEM
|Applied Isotope Technologies, Inc.
Co-developers: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute
|Two Orders of Magnitude of Sensitivity Improvement for all Mass Spectrometers and Quantitative Dried Blood Cards, Equivalent to Phlebotomy Blood Measurements
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: The Sexton Corporation, NOVO DR
|Underwater X-ray Imaging System
|University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|Universal GridEdge Analyzer (UGA)
|KEYENCE Corporation of America
|VL-800 Series 3D Scanner CMM with AI
IT/ELECTRICAL
|Organization/Developer
|Product Name
|Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
|A motor system for railway vehicles that achieves both low power consumption and resource conservation.
|Sandia National Laboratories
|Electro-Optical Sensor (EOS) for High-Energy Environments and Applications
|University of Pittsburgh
Co-developers: National Energy Technology Laboratory, Sensible Photonics
|eMission Critical Sensor
|Los Alamos National Laboratory
|EpiEarth: Epidemiological & Earth-System Integrated Model for Vector-Borne Disease Risk Prediction
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: BorgWarner, Inc.
|Rotary Transformer for Brushless and Permanent Magnet–Free Electric Motors
|Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
|SHAD-TAGS+: Smallest High-performance Acoustic Devices Transforming Aquatic Global Solutions
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory
|WiSPR: Wideband Selective Propagation Radar
MECHANICAL/MATERIALS
|Organization/Developer
|Product Name
|Savannah River National Laboratory
Co-developers: Silica-X, Inc.
|Advanced Engineered Cellular Magmatics
|Axalta Coating Systems
|Axalta‘s Fast Cure Low Energy Collision Repair Paint System
|National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Co-developers: Blue Frontier, Inc.
|Cooler Buildings, Stronger Grid: The World’s First Energy Storing Efficient Air Conditioner
|Southwest Research Institute
Co-developers: Copeland
|Copeland Oil-free Centrifugal Compressor
|Gadolyn, Inc.
Co-developers: Ce-Ri-SS Materials, LLC, DARPA
|D-DIRECT Direct to Alloy Multi-Component Co-Reduction Technology for Critical Minerals
|Tata Steel Limited
|Design and Development of API X65 H for hydrogen transportation.
|DuPont Personal Protection
|DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR combines market-leading chemical protection with secondary flame resistance in a durable, lightweight garment for use in multi-hazard environments
|APh ePower Co., Ltd.
|Elevator Regenerative Power System
|General Motors
|Extreme Fast Charging and Affordable Cell for Electric Vehicles
|DuPont Water Solutions
|FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160 Membrane for Wastewater Treatment
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|Flexible Embedded Phase Change Material Thermal Energy Storage Heat Pump Water Heater
|SABIC
|Globally First Intumescent Fire-retardant Long-glass filled PP for Large Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Enclosures
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Soteria Battery Innovation Group
|High Energy Density Lithium-Ion Batteries with Extreme Fast Charging Capability Based on Metalized Polymer Current Collectors
|U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory
|High Temperature Hydride Moderator Containment
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|HyPoCap: Oxygen-Rich, Hyperporous Carbon for Revolutionary Energy Storage
|Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc.
|Lake Shore Cryotronics Infinite Helium
|Taiwan Textile Research Institute
Co-developers: Wild Bear Technology Co.,Ltd 、 Carilex Medical Inc.、 Charn Tai Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.
|Looping Nylon Technique: no virgin material from recycled fiber to recycle membranes
|Sandia National Laboratories
Co-developers: Partnership with UT-Austin. Scale-up partner is Tetramer Technologies, Inc.
|Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) Molecules to Resolve Thermal Expansion Problems in Polymers
|General Motors LLC
Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), The Ohio State University (OSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), ECK Industries Inc (ECK), Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), Northfield Manufacturing, Inc (Northfield), Wolverine Bronze Company ((WBC), International Casting Company (ICC), CWC Textron Company (CWC)
|Low Mass and High Efficiency (LMHE) Medium-Duty Truck Engine
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory
|MAScOT: Modular, Agile, Scalable Optical Terminal
|Milliken & Company
|Milliken Assure™ Moisture Barrier
|Ames National Laboratory
Co-developers: Critical Materials Innovation Hub
|MnBi-based Rare-Earth-Free Permanent Magnet
|Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Ltd.
Co-developers: E-nano(Guangdong) Material Technology Co., Ltd
|Multifunctional Gel-free Binder for high performance batteries with high Ni content cathodes
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Cummins, Inc.
|Nano Extreme Temperature (NeXT) Steel: Balancing Thermal Properties, Oxidation Resistance and Extreme High Temperature Strength for Advanced Energy & Manufacturing Applications
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: The University of Utah
|Next-Gen High-Performance Polyiso Foam Insulation
|Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
|NuHip: Body-fitting, Comfortable Hip Protector for Bone Fracture Prevention
|National Energy Technology Laboratory
|Plastic Upcycled Synthetic Graphite (PLUS-Graphite)
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|Recyclable Polyester Thermosets and Reinforced Composites
|Collagen Matrix, Inc. dba Regenity Biosciences
|RejuvaKnee™, a novel meniscal repair device
|The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel
|Repurposing Beverage and Fruit Waste as Biocellulose Fibre and Leather-like Film
|Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Co-developers: Life Solution Team, Samsung Research
|Scalable, Energy Efficient CHESS Thin‑Film Thermoelectric Refrigerator
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|Thermal Energy Storage Systems Including Anisotropic Thermal Conductive Carbon Fibers for Enhancing Thermal Efficiency of Phase Change Materials
|Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Co-developers: Advanced hCMOS Systems (AHS), Sandia National Laboratories (SNL)
|Time-Resolved Diffraction for NIF (National Ignition Facility)
|Torus Inc
|Torus Spin Flywheel Energy Storage System
|General Motors
|Ultra-Robust Silicon All-Solid-State Battery
|Argonne National Laboratory
|Ultra-stable and Low-Cost Dual-Gradient Cathode for High-Performance All-Electric Vehicles
|DuPont Semiconductor Technologies Lithography
|UV26GNF a non-Fluorine Lithography formulation
|Vitro Architectural Glass
|VacuMax™ Vacuum Insulating Glass (VIG)
|University of Pittsburgh
Co-developers: CorePower Magnetics, NASA Glenn Research Center, Raytheon Technologies
|VulcanAlloy
|SINGTEX Group
Co-developers: Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).
|Waterproof and breathable film derived from PET/PU composite and blend waste textiles.
PROCESS/PROTOTYPING
|Organization/Developer
|Product Name
|Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Co-developers: Taiwan Polymer Material Company
|AI-WaJe™, an AI-optimized water jet system for producing high-activity rubber powder from waste tires.
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|BIPHASICS: Point-Source CO2 Capture with Biphasic Solvents
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory
|Bumpless Integration of Chiplets to AI-Optimized Fabric
|National Renewable Energy Laboratory
|Collective Consensus Control (C3) Wind Farm Optimization Technology
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Solidion Technology Inc. (STI)
|Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS): A Game Changer for Sustainable Graphite Production
|ABLEPRINT Technology Company
|EvoRTS: Revolutionizing AI-Chip Packaging with Flux and Void Elimination
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Okuma America Corporation
|Future Foundries: A Foundational Research Platform for the Integration of Emerging Systems
|Sandia National Laboratories
|Hafnia Gate Dielectrics for Energy Conversion
|Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Co-developers: Purdue University
|In-air Drop Encapsulation Apparatus (IDEA)
|National Energy Technology Laboratory
|MAST-FCC – Microwave-Assisted Solids-to-Fuels & Chemical Conversion
|Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Co-developers: Stanford University
|MetaLitho3D: Metaoptics-enabled Large-scale 3D Nanolithography
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
|MF-SSLC: Metal Foam Based Separate Sensible and Latent Cooling
|Los Alamos National Laboratory
|Platform to Accelerate Discovery of Tailored Industrial Enzymes (PAD-TIE)
|West Virginia University
Co-developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory, GE Vernova, University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Carpenter Additive
|SAM+J: Solid-state Additively Manufactured Transition Joints for Extreme Environment
|Yale University
Co-developers: University of Maryland College Park, University of Connecticut, Princeton University, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, USPlasma, Inc
|Uniform, ultrahigh-temperature, stable plasma apparatus
SOFTWARE/SERVICES
|Organization/Developer
|Product Name
|Idaho National Laboratory; Argonne National Laboratory
|Griffin: A Reactor Physics Tool for Multiphysics Modeling and Simulation of Advanced Nuclear Reactors
|Siemens Medical Solutions
|AI Abdomen: Fast, Reliable, and Reproducible Ultrasound Imaging
|Metal Industries Research & Development Centre
|AI-Guided Interactive Speech-Language Therapy System
|Sandia National Laboratories
|Bleeding Materials & Enclosures
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: General Motors, Electric Power Research Institute, Ingalls Shipbuilding, a Division of HII
|DR-Weld: A High-Performance Digital Reality Simulation Tool of Large-Scale Welding and Additive Manufacturing
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|ExaDigiT: A Digital Twin Framework for Data Centers
|NASA Glenn Research Center
|High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking (HDTN) Network Operations Release
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory
|Lincoln Laboratory Radio Frequency Situational Awareness Model
|Argonne National Laboratory
Co-developers: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|OpenMC: A Simulation Toolkit for Next-Generation Nuclear Design
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: National Institute of Standards and Technology
|PRESTO: Privacy REcommendation and SecuriTy Optimization
|MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Co-developers: U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command
|Protected Anti-jam Tactical SATCOM (PATS) Key Management System Prototype
|Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Co-developers: ZEISS
|Simurgh: AI-Powered Framework for Fast and Accurate Computed Tomography of Dense and Complex Components
|Idaho National Laboratory
|Storm-DEPART (Damage Estimate Prediction and Recovery Tool)
|Institute for Information Industry
|VisionSafe
|Viz.ai, Inc.
|Viz ICH Plus Uses AI to Accurately Measure Brain Bleeds, Ensuring That Patients Receive the Right Treatment Fast
Congratulations to all the 2025 R&D 100 Award Winners!
Tell Us What You Think!
You must be logged in to post a comment.