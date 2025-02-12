RIKEN, Japan’s largest comprehensive research institution, has selected Quantinuum’s H1-Series ion-trap quantum computing technology for its new quantum-supercomputing hybrid platform. The collaboration will see Quantinuum install its hardware at RIKEN’s campus in Wako, Saitama, as part of a project to integrate quantum computers with high-performance computing (HPC) systems like the supercomputer Fugaku.

The initiative, commissioned by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), involves RIKEN, SoftBank, the University of Tokyo, and Osaka University. Researchers will develop software tools and applications to effectively combine quantum and supercomputing capabilities, aiming to demonstrate the advantages of hybrid platforms for future post-5G applications.

“We are honored to be part of this ambitious project. Our H-Series quantum computer is uniquely positioned to enable groundbreaking developments, and we look forward to contributing to the project’s goals.” — Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, CEO of Quantinuum

Dr. Mitsuhisa Sato, deputy director of RIKEN’s Center for Computational Science, emphasized the potential of quantum computers to accelerate scientific applications traditionally run on supercomputers. “RIKEN is committed to developing system software for quantum-HPC hybrid computing, leveraging our experience with cutting-edge supercomputers like Fugaku,” he said.

The collaboration aims to advance hybrid computational platforms, potentially transforming how quantum and supercomputing resources are utilized in research and industry. For more information, visit Quantinuum’s H1-Series page.