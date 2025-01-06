Sandia National Laboratories has partnered with leading research institutions to tackle a potential energy crisis driven by the increasing energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. Jeffrey Nelson, a principal investigator at Sandia, highlighted the issue’s urgency: “Computing alone is projected to consume a significant portion of the total planetary energy production within a decade.”

To tackle this challenge, the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science has announced the establishment of three Microelectronics Science Research Centers, including the Microelectronics Energy Efficiency Research Center for Advanced Technologies (MEERCAT). MEERCAT, of which Sandia is a founding member, will focus on energy efficiency in domains such as sensing, edge processing, AI, and high-performance computing. Sandia will also lead one of the eight research projects within MEERCAT that are dedicated to this effort.

Addressing AI’s energy demands

AI’s rapid adoption in homes and workplaces has contributed to a significant rise in global energy consumption. Unlike conventional algorithms, AI systems require far more computational power, making them a critical factor in the growing energy demand. Similarly, other emerging technologies, such as quantum computing and advanced sensors, further intensify the need for energy-efficient microelectronics.

A $179 million initiative

The three new research centers are backed by a $179 million investment from the DOE’s Office of Science. This funding will support 16 multidisciplinary projects over four years, as authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. This legislation, designed to bolster U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation, includes substantial investments in research and infrastructure for advanced technologies.

“Our center will provide industry with new, higher-performance options for energy-efficient computing,” Nelson said. Sandia also contributes to two additional DOE-led projects — one with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory focusing on energy efficiency and another with Los Alamos National Laboratory targeting resilience in extreme environments.

Leveraging Collaborative Expertise

Sandia’s involvement in MEERCAT builds on years of collaborative discussions among DOE’s five Nanoscale Science Research Centers. These facilities, including Sandia’s Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies, have long explored ways to advance new materials that could replace or enhance traditional silicon in computing applications. Materials like molybdenum disulfide, gallium arsenide, and diamond show promise to dramatically improve energy efficiency.

“By collaborating across multiple national laboratories and universities, our goal is to accelerate the innovation discovery process and positively impact economic and national security,” Nelson said.

The MEERCAT team plans to overcome the challenges of integrating these new materials into existing silicon fabrication processes, an approach known as heterogeneous integration. This technique allows different materials to work seamlessly on a single chip, optimizing performance and energy efficiency.

A Path Toward Energy-Efficient Computing

The research centers will combine resources and expertise from MIT, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. The aim is to enable breakthroughs that could transform the semiconductor industry and mitigate the looming energy crisis.

By fostering collaboration and innovation, Sandia and its partners hope to provide industry with practical solutions for energy-efficient computing, addressing the growing energy demands of modern technologies while strengthening economic and national security.